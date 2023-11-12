108th Pittsburgh Christmas tree installed outside City-County Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday morning, crews helped finish decorating the 108th City of Pittsburgh Christmas tree outside the City-County Building.

This year's tree is a 40-foot tall blue spruce donated by the Guardian Angels Catholic Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus.

The tree is one of Downtown's oldest holiday traditions, with the first tree going up in 1914 on what was then a construction site of the City-County Building.