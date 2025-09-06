102-year-old woman killed after multi-vehicle crash in Indiana County

A 102-year-old woman was killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana County on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were initially called to the intersection of Resort Plaza Drive and State Route 22 just before 4 p.m. Friday, following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation from state police found that one vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from Resort Plaza Drive onto the road when another driver proceeded through a steady red light. Officials said the vehicle that ran the red light attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to.

The impact of the crash caused the first vehicle to overturn and travel across lanes before coming to rest on the driver's side facing south on State Route 22 in the westbound lanes. The other vehicle spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop in the intersection.

Troopers say the driver of the first vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital, one passenger was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by ambulance, and a second passenger was taken to a hospital in Indiana County.

The victim, later identified as Mary Lutz, 102, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, succumbed to her injuries just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to a media release from the Indiana County Coroner's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.