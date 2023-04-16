Over 100 trees planted in Lawrenceville's Arsenal Park

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Over 50 volunteers with Tree Pittsburgh planted over 100 new trees at Lawrenceville's Arsenal Park to not only help beautify a hillside in the park but to add to the neighborhood's tree canopy.

Jake Milofsky of Tree Pittsburgh said that despite the park having a lot of trees, this neighborhood doesn't have as many leaves as you would think.

"Lawrenceville as a neighborhood has lower overall tree canopy on average than a lot of other neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, so we have really focused our energies in Lawrenceville to try and improve that tree canopy," Milofsky said.

Six different types of trees were planted on Saturday, including oak, pine, and magnolia as well a few catalpas, persimmons, and redwoods.

Milofsky said that planting trees is important because, in a place like Pittsburgh, they don't grow on their own.

"Trees don't really plant themselves in the city very easily. A lot of deer tend to munch on them when they are young, rabbits tend to eat them, [and] out here in the lawns, we mow, so trees don't tend to grow. So, if we want trees in urban areas, even in forgotten-about hillsides like this, we need to be planting them, protecting them, and nurturing them as they grow."

For more information on how you can get involved with Tree Pittsburgh's next planting, or to adopt a tree for your home or community, click this link.