13-year-old in custody after 10-year-old stabbed to death in Westmoreland County

STAHLSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 13-year-old is in custody after a 10-year-old was stabbed to death in Westmoreland County on Thursday, police said.

The stabbing happened at a home on Donegal Lake Road in Donegal Township around 6 a.m., dispatchers said. After police were called to the scene, troopers said they found the 10-year-old dead. Through their investigation, police said they detained the person they believe responsible, who is also a juvenile.

State Trooper Steve Limani called it a "difficult scenario" for both families involved. "You're talking about the loss of a child and a child taking that life, so it's very sensitive," he said.

He said the two children were "acquaintances" who didn't live far away from one another and the 10-year-old was staying at the house of the 13-year-old.

When asked if the 13-year-old would be charged as an adult, Limani said they were working with the district attorney's office but it appeared likely.

As for a motive, Limani said investigators were still working on it.

"One of the things as law enforcement, it's very difficult to investigate any loss of life and our sympathies and our deepest regards go out to the family of the young boy that was killed," Limani said. "It's a tragedy and we feel horrible, we feel horrible that this happened to them and we had to go down and conduct this type of investigation and go down and break this news to them."

Limani said there weren't many details they could release but more information was expected later Thursday. Neither the victim nor the juvenile in custody has been identified, but at this time, Limani said both children were reportedly boys.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.