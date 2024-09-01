1 teen killed, 4 others wounded in shooting near Ohio high school campus after game

One teenager was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting near an Ohio high school campus about an hour after a football game, authorities said.

Capt. Mitchell Houser of the police force in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said the shots were fired at about 10:15 p.m. Friday near the Euclid High School campus. Houser said police were in the area doing crowd control after the game at the time of the gunfire.

The five male victims were 16 or 17 years old and all were taken to hospitals, Houser said. A 17-year-old youth died as a result of his injuries, but the others are expected to survive. No names have been released and Houser said no arrests had been made, but he said it wasn't "a random act of violence" and there was no threat to the public at large.

The Euclid City School District said on a social media site that the victims included some Euclid students and some teenagers from other local schools. The post said the student who died wasn't enrolled in the city's schools but "we mourn the loss of a young life and extend our deepest condolences to the family and community."

Counselors will be available at each school all next week beginning Tuesday, officials said.