Watch CBS News

1 person shot in the stomach, in critical condition

By Amanda Andrews

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/24) 03:18

CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach overnight, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. 

Police found the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered that they had been shot on Saint Clair Avenue in Clairton. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 24, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.