1 person shot in the stomach, in critical condition
CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach overnight, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.
Police found the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered that they had been shot on Saint Clair Avenue in Clairton.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
