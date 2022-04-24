Watch CBS News

1 man shot in City of Duquesne

By Amanda Andrews

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the shoulder overnight in the City of Duquesne, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. 

Police say they first learned of the shooting happening on Duquesne Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released. 

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 24, 2022 / 9:23 AM

