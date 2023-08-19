1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South

1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South

1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

Related: Man shot 4 times in Perry South

Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification for multiple rounds fired in the 2600 block of Perrysville Ave. just before 5 a.m.



Medics transported a male gunshot victim to the hospital in critical condition where he was taken into surgery.



VCU is investigating. pic.twitter.com/D8y9dTWp0x — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 19, 2023

Police say multiple rounds were fired in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue near Perry Market.

That's where they found the man with three gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital for surgery.

An investigation is ongoing.