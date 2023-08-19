1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.
Police say multiple rounds were fired in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue near Perry Market.
That's where they found the man with three gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital for surgery.
An investigation is ongoing.
