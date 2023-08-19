Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South
1 man in critical condition after shooting in Perry South 00:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

Related: Man shot 4 times in Perry South

Police say multiple rounds were fired in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue near Perry Market.

That's where they found the man with three gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital for surgery.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.