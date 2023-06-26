1 killed, 4 injured in series of four separate shootings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in four shootings within just over 12 hours in the city of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The first shooting happened in Downtown just after 4 a.m.

Police found a man shot near Sixth Avenue and William Penn Place.

He was shot in the hip and was last listed in stable condition.

Then, around an hour later in the city's Homewood South neighborhood, two men were shot outside of a nightclub along Kelly Street.

They were both critically injured.

A short time later, a man was shot and killed around 7 a.m. while riding his bike near the intersection of Federal Street and West North Avenue.

Police say he got into an argument with a man moments before the shooting.

And finally, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called back to Kelly Street in Homewood for another shooting when a man was shot in the neck area.

He was last listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.