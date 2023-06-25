Police respond to shots fired near Galaxy Lounge in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Homewood South neighborhood early this morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street around the Galaxy Lounge.

Police had crime tape up as well as several evidence markers on the ground.

While it was a confirmed shooting, there has been no word of a victim or victims.

