Police respond to shots fired near Galaxy Lounge in Homewood South

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Homewood South neighborhood early this morning. 

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street around the Galaxy Lounge. 

Police had crime tape up as well as several evidence markers on the ground. 

While it was a confirmed shooting, there has been no word of a victim or victims. 

First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:17 AM

