Man shot and killed while riding bike on the North Side

By Patrick Damp, Christopher DeRose

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in the back on the North Side. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 7 a.m. they were called to Federal Street at W. North Avenue for a shooting. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back while he was riding a bike. 

Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition where he died a short time later. 

Early investigation revealed that the victim had a brief exchange with a man who was on foot moments before he was shot. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

