Man shot and killed while riding bike on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in the back on the North Side.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 7 a.m. they were called to Federal Street at W. North Avenue for a shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back while he was riding a bike.

Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition where he died a short time later.

Early investigation revealed that the victim had a brief exchange with a man who was on foot moments before he was shot.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

