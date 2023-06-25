Man shot and killed while riding bike on the North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in the back on the North Side.
According to Pittsburgh Police, around 7 a.m. they were called to Federal Street at W. North Avenue for a shooting.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back while he was riding a bike.
Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition where he died a short time later.
Early investigation revealed that the victim had a brief exchange with a man who was on foot moments before he was shot.
Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.