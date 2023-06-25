Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Homewood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of La Schall and Kelly Street, where caution tape has been set up in the surrounding area.

Officers found a male with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and neck area. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is the latest incident in a line of shootings across the region over the weekend after two people were shot near Galaxy Lounge in Homewood South, a man was shot in Downtown early Sunday morning, and another man was killed after he was shot while riding his bike on the North Side.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 5:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

