1 person hospitalized after shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday.
It happened at the intersection of La Schall and Kelly Street, where caution tape has been set up in the surrounding area.
Officers found a male with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and neck area. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
This is the latest incident in a line of shootings across the region over the weekend after two people were shot near Galaxy Lounge in Homewood South, a man was shot in Downtown early Sunday morning, and another man was killed after he was shot while riding his bike on the North Side.
