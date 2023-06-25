1 person hospitalized after shooting in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Homewood on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of La Schall and Kelly Street, where caution tape has been set up in the surrounding area.

Officers found a male with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and neck area. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is the latest incident in a line of shootings across the region over the weekend after two people were shot near Galaxy Lounge in Homewood South, a man was shot in Downtown early Sunday morning, and another man was killed after he was shot while riding his bike on the North Side.

