Watch CBS News
Local News

Early morning downtown shooting under investigation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot early this morning downtown. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 a.m., they were called the William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue for reports of a shooting. 

Once on the scene, they saw bystanders helping a man who had been shot. Medics then arrived to help. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hip. 

Police also found a shell casing on Strawberry Way. 

No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named as of this morning. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on June 25, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.