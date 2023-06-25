Early morning downtown shooting under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot early this morning downtown.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 a.m., they were called the William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, they saw bystanders helping a man who had been shot. Medics then arrived to help.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police also found a shell casing on Strawberry Way.

No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named as of this morning.

