Early morning downtown shooting under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot early this morning downtown.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 a.m., they were called the William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, they saw bystanders helping a man who had been shot. Medics then arrived to help.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Police also found a shell casing on Strawberry Way.
No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named as of this morning.
