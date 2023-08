1 hospitalized after house fire in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Flames burst out of a home on Brackenridge Avenue overnight in Brackenridge.

A video from that scene shows firefighters working to quell the fire.

One person was transported from the fire, but their condition remains unknown at this time.

It's unclear if the home was occupied at the time, or what started the fire.