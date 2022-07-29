1 arrested, 1 wanted after Fox Chapel home burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person has been arrested and one person is wanted in connection with a burglary in Fox Chapel.

Allegheny County police said Thursday that officers responded to a burglary on July 22 on Woodbrook Drive in Fox Chapel. Police said an investigation tied Robert Gizler and Zachary Zeise to the burglary.

The two were charged with burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property on July 28, and police said Gizler was taken into custody on Thursday in Sharpsburg. He had several of the stolen items on him, police said, including one gold bar, thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and three Rolex watches. Zeise is still wanted by the police.

Police said the two also pawned several of the stolen items.

Anyone with information can call Allegheny County police at 1-833-255-8477.