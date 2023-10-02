Powerball jackpot reaches $1.04 billion for Monday's drawing

An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple of dollars on a long shot at instant riches.

The prize is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of Powerball.

Powerball drawings happen weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, beginning at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The prize has grown so massive because no one has matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot in 32 consecutive drawings, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.