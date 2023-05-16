Live Updates: Key nominations up for grabs in primary elections in Western Pa.get the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania and voters will be heading to the polls to nominate candidates in a number of municipal, county, and state races.
On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.
Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).
Fundraising for Allegheny County executive Democratic primary exceeds $4 million to date
Allegheny County Democrats will nominate one of the six candidates for county executive. The winner will face Republican Joe Rockey this fall.
In the last of a multi-part series, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano asks each of the candidates why voters should choose them over their competitors.
Six Democrats want to replace Rich Fitzgerald as County executive, including former Pittsburgh school board president Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi, former county councilman Dave Fawcett, state representative Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb, mobile app developer Will Parker and county treasurer John Weinstein.
Stephen Zappala, Matt Dugan vying for Allegheny Co. District Attorney nomination
Allegheny County Democrats will have the chance to nominate a new district attorney or keep in place a long-term veteran of the office.
Allegheny Co. County Council at-large seat up for grabs
The race between two Democratic women for one at-large seat on Allegheny County Council has drawn some sharp words.