Allegheny County executive Democratic primary: Candidates share views on county taxes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just five days, Allegheny County Democrats will head to the polls to pick their nominee for County Executive, who will face off against Republican Joe Rockey in the fall.

In the third of a four-part series, KDKA-TV asked the six candidates their views on county taxes and re-assessing the value of all homes.

Six democrats want to replace Rich Fitzgerald as County Executive including former Pittsburgh school board president Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi, former county councilman Dave Fawcett, state representative Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb, mobile app developer Will Parker and county treasurer John Weinstein.

It's always a hot issue, taxes. Properties in Allegheny County have not been re-assessed since 2012, which means many homes have assessments higher than a similar home next door. Fitzgerald never raised property taxes during his 12 years. So, KDKA asked the candidates if it was time to re-assess all properties and time to hike county taxes.

Weinstein says new construction has boosted county assessments by $2 billion, increasing county revenues, so he can make this promise.

"I will not raise property taxes because I am intimately knowledgeable about the budget, and I will find ways within that $3 billion budget to keep this county operating, and I will not reassess this county until that time that system is working properly," Weinstein said.

Lamb says the current system is unfair and long-term homeowners must be protected but says no reassessment will happen while the courts and legislature grapple with the issue.

"Given the lack of clarity we have over taxation and the future of taxation, I don't see how you get there -- I think we cannot raise taxes over the next few years in Allegheny County. I believe we can do that," Lamb said.

Innamorato says fairness dictates a reassessment, saying we are one of two states that don't require it. Still, reassessments must be revenue neutral with protections to keep people in their homes, despite rising property values.

"Our current lack of system makes us less competitive. It exacerbates inequality, and it punishes first-time homebuyers which tend to be young families and working-class folks," Innamorato added.

Innamorato won't rule out a tax increase but says it requires a full-budget priority review. Fawcett calls it ill-advised to make a no-new tax pledge and says the current assessment system is a mess because of Harrisburg.

"They haven't taken responsibility and made the assessment system more objective, more credible, and something the people can understand. So, your question is would you instantly reassess? No," Fawcett said.

Both Parker and Colaizzi oppose raising taxes on homeowners.

"I don't think it's time for a tax increase. I would like to work, making sure properties are reassessed at the CLO or common level ratio, and I believe we need to offer long-time homeowners who aren't going anywhere anytime soon a tax break," Parker said.

"I do not think it's time to increase the tax rate. I do think it's time to reevaluate all of that. You have to go back to the same thing I said. You have too many non-profits that aren't paying taxes," said Sciulli Colaizzi.

Allegheny County Democrats have a short time to decide which of these six nominees they want to be their next county executive. The primary is May 16.