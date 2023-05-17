Sara Innamorato claims victory in race for Democratic nomination for Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sara Innamorato has claimed victory in the race for the Democratic nomination for Allegheny County executive.

The state representative is set to come out on top in a crowded field in Tuesday's primary election. Her top competitor, Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein, has conceded the race. With 97 percent of the votes tallied, Innamorato is leading Weinstein 63,668 to 50,074.

"When I launched this campaign, I said I was running because I wanted to build a county for us all," she said Tuesday night. "And the county executive will chart the direction for the next generation."

At his campaign headquarters Tuesday night, Weinstein said he is proud of his run, calling it a "first-class, professional campaign."

"There were too many people in the boat," he said. "There were too many white men running in this race. ... I congratulate Sara for winning the race."

Six Democrats wanted to replace Rich Fitzgerald as county executive, including former Pittsburgh School Board President Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi, former Allegheny County Councilman Dave Fawcett, Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb, mobile app developer Will Parker, Weinstein and Innamorato.

Innamorato has spent four years in the state legislature and was the youngest candidate in the field for county executive at 36 years old. The Lawrenceville Democrat grew up in Ross Township and had the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman Summer Lee.

Both Gainey and Lee stood by Innamorato as she declared victory on Tuesday.

"It's because of you that we can create a county for all," Gainey said Tuesday night. "It is because of you that we can teach how to love, have tolerance, respect for everybody in this county. Tonight we celebrate you."

Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey will be on the ballot this fall. Rockey was unopposed in the Republican primary.

Weinstein said he is not sure what comes next for him but said he loves government.

After the governor of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia mayor, the Allegheny County chief executive — with a billion-dollar budget and more than 7,500 employees — is often ranked third in power.