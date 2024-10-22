Links and numbers as seen on KDKA-TV News
Weekend Planner: November 8-10
The Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center gets underway Friday and runs through Sunday. You'll be able to check out hundreds of vendors and there will be competitions, demonstrations, and contests.
The Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer will be held on Saturday at the Convention Center, also. Clothes, jewelry, housewares, books, vinyl, and toys will all be up for grabs.
Gateway High School's annual craft show is taking place on Saturday, as well. More than 150 crafters, artists, and vendors will be there selling their work.
Congregation Beth Shalom is hosting its first Jewish book festival from Sunday through Wednesday. In addition to having books for sale, there will also be local authors on hand to talk about their work.
The Block Northway's community gingerbread display
Submissions can be entered through the end of the day on Friday, November 8.
Guava Family recalling more than 8,000 strollers
The company says the brakes on its Roam strollers can fail, creating major safety concerns.
Multistate settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex
If you bought a generic prescription drug from either Heritage or Apotex between 2010 and 2016, the Pennsylvania attorney general says you may be eligible for compensation. To find out, call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.
Weekend Planner: Nov. 2-3
The Heinz History Center is hosting the 11th annual Hometown-Homegrown on Saturday.
The Monroeville Public Library is celebrating its 60th birthday on Saturday.
The South Side Community Action Network is hosting a fundraiser and showing off local talent on Sunday.
Ballot return sites in Allegheny County
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, but you can still return them until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
There are a total of 10 ballot return sites open over the next several days:
- Allegheny County Emergency Services Building (Moon Township)
- Avalon Public Library
- Boyce Park – Four Seasons Lodge
- Carnegie Library - Squirrel Hill
- CCAC-Homewood
- Dormont Pool
- Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank (Duquesne)
- North Park Ice Rink
- South Park Ice Rink
- Allegheny County Office Building on Ross Street (Downtown Pittsburgh)
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to premiere "Peter Pan"
Peter Pan flies into Pittsburgh on Friday, Oct. 25, when the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre premieres a new version of the ballet.
The dancers are rehearsing before they take the stage to tell the classic story of "Peter Pan" through dance. It's a show for the whole family with dramatic sword fights, creative costumes and sets and dancers flying above the stage with wires.
Artistic Director Adam McKinney says choreographer Trey McIntyre explores a new take on the familiar characters.
"Trey has taken a super exciting take on this original story that we all know and love so well," McKinney says. "The character of Peter is a scroungy, earthy individual that was raised essentially with wolves, and then comes back to his siblings to take them into Neverland. The story also is about Wendy and her evolution from a young person through her adolescence into her adulthood. The story is about people and their evolution and their socio-emotional development over time. And so we really get into the story of their experience at home and into Neverland, and then coming home and what it means to really be human."
"Peter Pan" is Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's opening ballet for its 55th season. There are four performances October 25-27 at the Benedum Center. More information about tickets can be found online.
Drug Take-Back Day
Hundreds of locations throughout Pennsylvania will have secure drop-offs for unwanted medication as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for some help from rabbit hunters. The commission is investigating rabbit hemorrhagic disease, virus 2.They are asking anyone who finds two or more dead rabbits in the same place to report it to their officers. For more information, click here.
File a report at this link.
Bus route changes
More than 45 Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes have been altered based on current ridership rates. The changes to the bus routes vary from when buses will be in service to how often routes will be available. To check PRT's schedules, click here.
Con Yeager Spice Company recalling bologna meat processing kits
The packages contain wheat and soy, but it's not marked on the packaging, posing a risk for those with allergies.
For a full list of exact packages impacted, click here.
Steelers to host new Halloween event for young fans
Young fans are invited to the "Steelers Spooktacular" on Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought online.
Peoples Natural Gas' Dollar Energy Fund opens Oct. 1
The Dollar Energy Fund is open for the season, starting Oct. 1. Those who are eligible can apply online.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau taking complaints on illegal rent price-fixing
To submit a complaint, click here.
UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation launches $200 million fundraising campaign
The new campaign "This Moment: Put a Child's Future First" launched on Tuesday. It aims to raise $200 million. Go to givetochildrens.org to learn more and donate.
Allegheny County elections board approves plan
The Allegheny County Board of Elections has approved its plan for the general election. This year, the county is adding satellite offices where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots and return ballots. There will also be several ballot return sites open around the county, similar to the April primary. A list of locations can be found online.
Greensburg Restaurant Week Begins
Restaurant Week for the City of Greensburg runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15. Click here to learn more about this week's event.