Live Election Day Updates: Voters to decide on key races including Allegheny Co. Executive and District Attorney

Live Election Day Updates: Voters to decide on key races including Allegheny Co. Executive and District Attorneyget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the area, with much focus on the races for County Executive and District Attorney in Allegheny County.
On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).
Follow below for live updates from Election Day and follow the KDKA Politics Page for more coverage and analysis of the elections.
Election Day Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley's got your election forecast with an unseasonably warm day expected!
Stephen Zappala, Matt Dugan in tight race to become Allegheny County District Attorney
For the first time in more than two decades, Allegheny County could have a new top prosecutor.
Incumbent Stephen Zappala has been the county's district attorney for 26 years and he says he's brought the right balance of criminal justice reform and public safety to the office while modernizing it for the 21st century.
His challenger Matt Dugan is the county's chief public defender, whose office represents those unable to afford a criminal defense attorney. Dugan says he knows the justice system better than anyone.
Dugan defeated Zappala in the primary election earlier this year, but Zappala won enough write-in votes to win the Republican nomination and is now seeking to remain in office on that ticket.
- Several polls show tight race for Allegheny County executive, district attorney
- Crime in Pittsburgh heats up Allegheny County DA race
- Allegheny County Democrats to choose between incumbent Stephen Zappala and challenger Matt Dugan
- Both candidates in Allegheny County DA's race insist they're reformers as money support gets attention
Sara Innamorato, Joe Rockey vying to be Allegheny County's next chief executive
It's been years since Allegheny County has had such a hotly contested race for county executive -- with Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey vying for the role as the county's chief executive.
While some always vote party, the choice between Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey may well come down to several key issues such as public safety, taxes, and county property assessments.
- Allegheny County executive candidates zero in on their top issue
- Several polls show tight race for Allegheny County executive, district attorney
- Union endorsement of GOP's Rockey raises questions about labor's role in Allegheny County executive race
- Sara Innamorato rejects Joe Rockey's criticism in Allegheny County executive race
- Republican Allegheny County executive candidate Joe Rockey says he's a centrist