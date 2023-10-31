Allegheny County executive candidates zero in on their top issue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County voters will pick a new chief executive one week from Tuesday.

As part of our election coverage, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano sat down with both candidates to get their views, including asking both to name their most important issue.

It's been years since Allegheny County has had such a hotly contested race for county executive. And while some always vote party, the choice between Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey may well come down to several key issues.

Delano: "What do you think is issue number one in this race?"

Rockey: "Issue number one is public safety. I've been all over the county, and people are concerned about public safety. Not just public safety in the city, public safety on the South Side, public safety at the malls, public safety around their schools. People are concerned and want to know that they're going to be safe."

Rockey says he will increase the county police force by 10 percent, institute a gun buyback plan and partner with local municipalities to supplement their law enforcement resources when needed.

While Rockey zeroes in on public safety as issue number one, Innamorato takes a broader perspective.

"It's so hard to pinpoint one because there are so many facets of our lives that county government touches," she said. "I think if we're looking at it broadly, it's addressing the widening inequality that exists within our county, where we have some really vibrant, wealthy areas and we have some areas that have been left behind."

Innamorato pledges resources for communities left behind through economic development and county-funded youth programs.

Delano: "It does take money to address..."

Innamorato: "Absolutely..."

Delano: "The issues that you focus on. So, will county taxes go up if you're elected chief executive?"

Innamorato: "That is not my plan."

"We will do everything in our power not to raise the property taxes," Rockey said. "We will look at other revenue sources. We will look at expense management. We will not raise the taxes on the homeowners of Allegheny County."

On the issue of reassessing every home in the county, the candidates also differ.

"As chief executive, I have been very clear that I will not do a county-wide property reassessment," Rockey said. "A county-wide property reassessment will impact those who live in their homes and are on a fixed income. If you're on a fixed income, social security or otherwise, you've seen a minimum of a 30 percent increase in your other bills over the course of the last three or four years. Having a property tax increase will force people out of their homes."

Innamorato cites inequities in the current assessment, like the newcomer's tax and the impact on those downsizing.

Innamorato: "It breeds inequity. It breeds unfairness. It's not predictable or, quite frankly, a modern way of thinking about this system."

Delano: "So, it's better to reassess everybody, all at the same time?"

Innamorato: "That would definitely make it more fair, but we have to be very, very intentional."

Intentional, she says, with exceptions to protect those most vulnerable to higher assessments.

While issues clearly separate Rockey and Innamorato, it's party loyalty that in the end is going to make the difference. Rockey needs lots of Democrats to vote for him for him to win as county executive.