Pittsburgh Weather: Unseasonably warm Election Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be an unseasonably warm Election Day!

Daily average High: 54 Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:58 Sunset: 5:11

KDKA Weather Center

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Warm weather sticks around through Thursday

We are just a couple of hours into the day and we are looking at temperatures that are near 15 degrees warmer than today's average temperature.

Temperatures will remain in the 60's through the afternoon with cloudy skies in place.

Highs will continue to peak in the 60's through Thursday but morning lows will dip back closer to the daily average starting tomorrow morning.

In fact, today's low temperature will be hit just before midnight tonight.

While temperatures will remain well above average today it won't be because of sunshine. Skies are expected to remain cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day for almost everyone.

It does look like places like Morgantown will see some sunshine today with the cloud deck extending to southern parts of Fayette & Greene Counties.

Looking at rain chances over the next week, there is just a small passing rain chance both on Thursday and Friday.

I will keep a small chance for rain in the forecast today and Wednesday.

Rain numbers coming in don't look very substantial for Thursday or Friday.

Most rain is still expected to remain to our north on Wednesday and Thursday before a line of showers swoops through Thursday afternoon.

