Pittsburgh Weather: Unseasonably warm Election Day

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Election Day Forecast (11/7)
KDKA-TV Election Day Forecast (11/7) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be an unseasonably warm Election Day!

Daily average High: 54  Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:58 Sunset: 5:11

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Warm weather sticks around through Thursday 

We are just a couple of hours into the day and we are looking at temperatures that are near 15 degrees warmer than today's average temperature.   

Temperatures will remain in the 60's through the afternoon with cloudy skies in place.  

temp2.png
KDKA Weather Center

Highs will continue to peak in the 60's through Thursday but morning lows will dip back closer to the daily average starting tomorrow morning.  

In fact, today's low temperature will be hit just before midnight tonight. 

While temperatures will remain well above average today it won't be because of sunshine.  Skies are expected to remain cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day for almost everyone.  

It does look like places like Morgantown will see some sunshine today with the cloud deck extending to southern parts of Fayette & Greene Counties. 

Looking at rain chances over the next week, there is just a small passing rain chance both on Thursday and Friday.  

temp4.png
KDKA Weather Center

I will keep a small chance for rain in the forecast today and Wednesday.  

Rain numbers coming in don't look very substantial for Thursday or Friday.  

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Most rain is still expected to remain to our north on Wednesday and Thursday before a line of showers swoops through Thursday afternoon. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Ron Smiley

First published on November 7, 2023 / 5:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

