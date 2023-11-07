KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Join Ken Rice, Jon Delano, and Stacy Smith in a recap of the 2023 local elections.

Voters Decide: Campaign '23 Pt.4 Join Ken Rice, Jon Delano, and Stacy Smith in a recap of the 2023 local elections.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On