Pine-Richland voters elect school board members who support book ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Voters in the Pine-Richland School District came out in support of parents who challenged books available in the school libraries.

Five seats were up for grabs on the school board.

Four of the elected candidates support banning the books in question, including one incumbent, while the fifth person elected is against book bans.

A current policy allows for challenges and committee will be formed to decide if those books will be banned.

The new board will be behind setting up that committee.