Watch Live: DNC kicks off Day 1 with President Biden set to headline
Democrats kicked off their convention Monday highlighting President Biden's accomplishments as he is set to give the keynote speech to close out the night.
First lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to speak, as well former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democrats' 2016 nominee.
Democrats are presenting a unified front on Monday, as the party is still grappling with a chaotic two months that included Mr. Biden's disastrous debate on June 27 and his announcement on July 21 that he would be dropping out of the race and backing Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination, leading to her whirlwind campaign and choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
Speakers praised Mr. Biden's legacy in the White House while also looking forward to Harris and highlighting her historic candidacy.
Although Democrats already nominated Harris and Walz in a virtual roll call earlier this month, they held a ceremonial vote Monday to nominate Walz and a ceremonial roll call will be held Tuesday to officially nominate Harris.
Outside the convention center, Chicago police said four people were arrested when protesters breached a security perimeter. Chicago has been gearing up for protests as 2024 has invoked some comparisons to the violent 1968 convention, including an incumbent president deciding not to run for reelection and divisive foreign policy.
What to expect from Hillary Clinton's DNC speech
Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention will feature addresses from President Biden and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more on Clinton's speech and other notes about the convention, including how it differs from last month's Republican National Convention.
Union leaders praise Harris: "She has come through for us, and it's our turn to come through for her"
One by one, a line of union leaders took to the mic to praise Harris' investment in their industries and protection of union workers' interests.
Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal County Employees, said Harris and Mr. Biden have been guided by a basic principle during their time in office — "more freedom for working people, including the freedom to join a union."
"So this November, we're moving forward with Kamala Harris as our president," Saunders said.
Service Employees International Union president April Verrett said, "We're all in for Kamala Harris because Kamala Harris has always been all in for us."
Verrett said Harris has joined fast food workers on the picket line, and stood in the shoes of a home health care worker.
"She shares our vision for a modern day labor movement, a movement that meets the needs of workers in the 21st Century, and an economy that is ready for the future," Verrett said. "... We are going to build a younger, darker, hipper, fresher, sneaker-wearing labor movement"
AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler said "this election is about two economic visions," painting Harris' as one that would be better than Trump's.
"Every step of the way, Kamala Harris has been there for us," said Kenneth Cooper, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. "She's bringing back American manufacturing to forgotten places throughout our country. She cast the deciding vote to save our pension plans."
"She has come through for us, and it's our turn to come through for her," Cooper added.
Union households are sticking with Harris
Heading into the Democratic Convention, Kamala Harris is maintaining support for a traditionally crucial voting bloc in the Democratic coalition: labor union households. The latest CBS News poll shows Harris winning this group nationally 58% to 41%, this is in line with the 56% that voted for Joe Biden nationally in 2020.
Though their share of the electorate has dropped over the past thirty years (union households made up a third of voters in 1976) they have been voting majority Democratic since 1984. Support dropped to just 51% when Hillary Clinton was the nominee, but rose back up in 2020.
This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a representative sample of 3,258 registered voters nationwide interviewed between August 14-16, 2024. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as past vote. Respondents were selected to be representative of registered voters nationwide. The margin of error for registered voters is ±2.1 points.
Most Democrats want the U.S. to encourage Israel to stop military actions in Gaza; most want Harris to avoid taking a position on Pro-Palestinian protests
As protesters gather in the thousands in Chicago to demand an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, support for the protestors is mixed among both the general public and Democrats, specifically.
Among registered voters overall, more think Kamala Harris should condemn pro-Palestinian demonstrations than support them, but a plurality doesn't she should take a position either way. Support for the protesters is higher among Democrats — they think she should support rather than condemn them by almost two to one — but most would rather she not take a position.
Among Democrats, views on how Harris should handle such demonstrations varies with age and ideology. Younger and more liberal Democrats are more likely to want Harris to actively support them, while older and more moderate Democrats would like her to avoid taking a position. Few Democrats want Harris to condemn them.
Democrats are more united when it comes to what the U.S. should do regarding the conflict itself: a large majority across age and ideological lines thinks the U.S. should encourage Israel to at least decrease its military actions in Gaza, and most Democrats think they should be stopped altogether, a far greater percentage than registered voters overall.
Not all Democratic voters think this is what Kamala Harris will do however. Just a third think so, though most think she will at least encourage Israel to decrease them.
Democrats contrast Trump, Biden-Harris pandemic response
Democratic leaders lambasted former President Donald Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic while heaping praise upon the Biden-Harris administration for its efforts once Trump left the White House.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan told a personal story of her brother, whom she said was the second person in Tennessee to die of COVID-19 in 2020.
"We couldn't see him, we couldn't have a memorial, and millions of American families went through the same thing," Flanagan said. "Our communities were suffering, our economy was struggling and Donald Trump was playing games."
Flanagan said the nation was "brought to the brink" under Trump's leadership during the pandemic, but "the Biden-Harris administrations stepped in with quick and decisive action," adding that "under their leadership America began to heal."
Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois didn't mince words, saying "Donald Trump failed us" in the early days of the pandemic.
"He took the COVID crisis and turned it into a catastrophe," Underwood said. "We can never let him be our president again."
Underwood highlighted how four years ago, the last convention was held virtually due to the pandemic, celebrating that now, "thousands have gathered in this arena, in my home state of Illinois, to make sure Kamala Harris is the next president of the United States."
"We have come so far these past four years, and we're not going back," she said.
Rep. Robert Garcia of California continued, saying "while schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump downplayed the virus."
"We can all remember 2020, we can all remember the horrors of Donald Trump," Garcia said. "But let's remember most importantly tonight and every single day this week that we are not going back."
Delegates ceremonially nominate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as vice presidential nominee
The delegates voted just after 7:30 p.m. ET to make Tim Walz, Harris' new running mate, the party's vice presidential nominee in a voice vote, with raucous applause as the Minnesota governor's nomination was affirmed.
Though the delegates voted to select Harris as the party's nominee early this month in a virtual roll call vote and DNC leaders later certified Walz as her running mate, the ceremonial vote came as the party is gathering to rally around the new ticket this week. Walz will deliver a speech accepting the nomination on Wednesday.
"While governor Walz's nomination has already been certified, we couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate this future vice president's integrity, commitment, decency and service to our nation," said Minyon Moore, convention committee chair.
The delegates also voted on other party business, including adopting the convention agenda, committee reports and party platform.
Jesse Jackson appears on stage in a wheelchair, to applause
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the renowned lifelong civil rights activist who ran for president in 1984, appeared on stage in a wheelchair, to applause from the audience. Jackson, 82, has been battling Parkinson's disease for years.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition held a celebration Sunday night in Chicago to honor Jackson and his life. Jackson's speech at the DNC in 1984 invoked the "Rainbow Coalition."
Most Democrats feeling good about the Biden presidency, but views are more negative among the broader electorate
When President Biden addresses the Democratic convention, it will be with the rank and file in his party feeling mostly upbeat about his presidency.
Democrats nationwide are actually feeling more positively about Mr. Biden's presidency now than they were in March, when he was still running for reelection. Three in four describe his presidency as "excellent" or "good."
But these positive assessments do not extend much beyond the Democratic Party: Voters overall, including most independents and an overwhelming number of Republicans, view his presidency more negatively — either as "fair" or "poor."
What does this mean for Harris?
There is some connection between opinions of the Biden presidency and backing for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Perhaps not surprisingly, likely voters who view Mr. Biden's presidency as "excellent" or "good" are almost universally voting for Harris.
And those who feel President Biden has been doing a "poor" job are backing former President Donald Trump in large numbers.
But what about the voters who are not entirely pleased with the Biden presidency so far, but don't feel extremely negative about it either - those who rate his presidency as "fair"?
Voters who feel this way are mostly made up of independents and disaffected Democrats, and Harris is getting the backing of a majority of them.
So even though these voters may not be feeling especially positive about Biden's presidency, most of them are behind Harris over Trump right now.
NAACP president Derrick Johnson says "Black history is American history"
NAACP President Derrick Johnson introduced himself by harkening back to former President Donald Trump's recent remarks about "Black jobs." Trump has said immigrants are taking "Black jobs," which has prompted pushback.
"I'm Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and I'm here to do my Black job," he said.
Johnson acknowledged the historic nature of the convention, with the first female Black Democratic nominee, and all the Black Americans who fought for equality before it to make it possible.
"Black history is American history," he said. "And in this historic moment, we will write the next chapter together."
Chicago mayor praises Harris-Walz ticket as he welcomes delegates to city
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson kicked off the convention speakers by welcoming delegates to his city, delivering energetic remarks about what the new Democratic ticket offers Americans.
"Welcome to the greatest city in the world, Chicago," Johnson said. "This city of hard work and caring people is where Democrats will celebrate Joe Biden and nominate Kamala Harris for president of the United States of America."
Johnson outlined Harris and Walz's records, saying "as the son of a family that worked to make ends meet, I know that Kamala Harris – the daughter of a mom who worked hard every single day — she is going to look out for the interests of everyday people."
Johnson, a former teacher, said that he knows "as a fellow former social studies teacher, that Gov. Tim Walz will never shrink from standing up for our democracy and for those most in need."
"Together we can build a better, brighter future, and there's no better place to start that than right here in the greatest freaking city in the world, the city of Chicago," he said.
Chicago police say 4 arrested at protests
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told CBS Chicago that four people were arrested Monday when protesters breached a security fence at the DNC.
According to CBS Chicago, the official protest had moved away from Park 578 by just after 5:30 p.m. ET, but a faction stayed behind and broke through the fence about two blocks from the United Center.
What will Democrats' message be during the DNC?
Brakkton Booker, national political correspondent for Politico, and Shelby Talcott, politics reporter for Semafor, joined CBS News to discuss what they expect Democrats to focus on during the DNC and what they think will differentiate Kamala Harris' campaign from Hillary Clinton's 2016 run for the White House.
Watch the full speeches at the DNC live
CBS News is bringing you live coverage of the Democratic National Convention in the video player at the top of this page, but if you want to watch all the speeches in their entirety, you can stream them live here:
DNC gavels in
The convention gaveled in at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said all the conventions past have led to this moment — a Black Democratic National Committee chair and a Black Democratic National Convention chair staging the convention for the first Black woman as their party's presidential nominee.
Convention chair Minyon Moore also gave a nod to the night's headliner, Mr. Biden, saying, "In a true act of patriotism, he passed the torch to the next generation."
Who is speaking at Day 1 of the DNC?
President Biden is set to headline Monday night, after remarks by first lady Jill Biden and an introduction from their daughter Ashley Biden.
Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee, will also speak tonight.
Other speakers include Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and a host of nationally known Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.
A number of labor union leaders will also speak, including Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers.
And a number of women from states with abortion restrictions will have speaking time to share their stories, as the party seeks to focus attention on support for reproductive rights.
See the full list of speakers here.
Trump defends personal attacks on Harris
In an exclusive TV interview with CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns in Pennsylvania on Monday, Trump defended his attacks on Harris' intelligence. Asked by Huey-Burns if that's the right message to win over moderate voters, the kind of voters Trump will need in key battleground states, he responded that no, "the message is what a bad job they've done."
Asked for specifics, Trump couldn't point to evidence or examples of deficits in Harris' intellect.
"Our country needs a very smart person, and I don't think she's a very smart person," Trump replied. "So, I'm not looking to — I don't consider that an insult — that's just a fact."
"What evidence do you have for that?" Huey-Burns asked.
"I looked at the things that she's said, I looked at the way she deals, I looked at her record — her crazy record — I look at her policies. I just don't happen to think so," Trump responded. "Now, I could say she is and I know that would be very nice. And the other thing, we have to win this election."
In the interview with Huey-Burns, Trump also discussed whether he'd accept the election outcome and whether he'd release his medical records.
Harris campaign co-chair, former Biden adviser, on president's DNC address
Cedric Richmond is the Kamala Harris campaign co-chair and a former senior adviser to President Biden. Richmond joined "America Decides" to discuss the role Harris played in the Biden administration and the party's transition to Harris from Biden.
Theme of Day 1 of the DNC and plans for Biden's role
Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Monday's theme is centered on the "For the People" element, where the party will outline how they argue Democrats have put the people first under the Biden-Harris administration while contrasting the record and the Harris-Walz ticket with former President Donald Trump's record.
Mr. Biden's time in office and decades in Washington are also expected to be featured prominently on Monday, as the party seeks to honor the president — and his decision to step aside — while celebrating its new standard bearer.
Anita Dunn, a former senior adviser to Mr. Biden who left the White House last month to join the main super PAC supporting Harris, said the president sees his role in the campaign as "volunteer-in-chief" and is determined to ensure Trump is defeated in November.
Protesters breach security fence at Democratic National Convention
Protesters breached a security fence into the security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention Monday afternoon.
The official protest had moved away from Park 578 by just after 4:30 p.m., but a faction stayed behind and broke through the fence at Washington Boulevard and Wolcott Avenue. This group made it through the first line of the perimeter, and was trying to make it through the second fence—which would allow them access to the United Center.
