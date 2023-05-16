Christina Capatides Christina Capatides

Christina Capatides is the vice president of Social Media & Trending Content for CBS News.



In this role, she oversees social discovery, social production and social TV for the network. Her work in trending content involves the discovery, assignment and production of hundreds of articles and videos per month on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, CBS News Streaming Network and CBSNews.com. She also oversees the social media strategy for CBS News, "CBS Evening News," "CBS Mornings," "Face The Nation," "CBS Sunday Morning," "48 Hours" and "CBS Saturday Morning" accounts across social media platforms; reenvisioning broadcast journalism for younger and more diverse audiences.

Capatides launched CBS News' two major social-first video franchises, "The Uplift" and "Down To Earth," growing them into successful award-winning brands. CBS News' good news brand "The Uplift," having generated many billions of views across social platforms, is now a weekly streaming show and a regular segment on "CBS Mornings" that brings viewers heartwarming stories of the best of humanity. "The Uplift" has won multiple awards for digital journalism, including the Shorty Award for Best Use of Facebook and the Cynopsis Award for Viral Video of the Year. "Down To Earth," which showcased cutting edge longer form reporting from CBS News' foreign correspondents in the form of social-first documentaries, won the 2020 Webby Award for Best Social Video, News & Politics.

Previously, Capatides served as a senior producer on CBS Reports documentaries and CBS News streaming specials. Her documentary, "Gender: The Space Between," won a 2018 Telly Award for Social Issues and was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine.

Capatides joined CBS News in 2015. Prior to that, she worked for "World News with Diane Sawyer" and "Good Morning America," producing and editing daily news packages on the White House, Congress and the Department of Justice, out of ABC News' Washington, D.C. Bureau.

Capatides holds a B.A. from Georgetown University and an M.A. from New York University.