Wildfire smoke impacting Delaware Valley, Biden to meet with Trump this week, more news As wildfire smoke continues to impact residents across the Delaware Valley Sunday, some residents in Berks County are back in their homes after being forced to evacuate due to a fire on Neversink Mountain in Reading, Pennsylvania. Plus, President Biden is set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House. More on these stories in your Digital Brief for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.