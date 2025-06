Wildfire burns 3,250 acres, now 30% contained in Shamong Township, New Jersey A major wildfire burning in South Jersey has exploded in size. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire has burned over 3,200 acres and is 30% contained. New video from Chopper 3 shows smoke billowing out of the Wharton State Forest in Shamung Township, Burlington County. The fire was first spotted by a private plane. Officials said fighting the fire has been a challenge.