Who saw snow, rain from morning storm in Philadelphia area? | NEXT Weather Alert Many places in the Philadelphia region were not warm enough for the snow that fell to accumulate, and others saw mostly or entirely rain. The precipitation is moving out and leaving us with frigid Arctic air close behind – dropping feels-like temps to the teens and 20s. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza breaks down all impacts of Thursday's weather before heading into Friday and your weekend.