Watch CBS News

What was the strange smell in South Jersey? Likely mosquito spraying in Atlantic County

If you were in South Jersey Tuesday night and noticed a strange smell, you aren't the only one. Social media buzzed with people complaining about an unpleasant odor in parts of Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester counties. We're told the smell is likely from mosquito spraying in Atlantic County. The Environmental Protection Agency says you don't have to take any special precautions when spraying happens but a good idea is to keep your windows shut to minimize exposure.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.