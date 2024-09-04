What was the strange smell in South Jersey? Likely mosquito spraying in Atlantic County If you were in South Jersey Tuesday night and noticed a strange smell, you aren't the only one. Social media buzzed with people complaining about an unpleasant odor in parts of Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester counties. We're told the smell is likely from mosquito spraying in Atlantic County. The Environmental Protection Agency says you don't have to take any special precautions when spraying happens but a good idea is to keep your windows shut to minimize exposure.