Wawa rolls out red carpet at first location in Ohio as entire chain offers free coffee April 16 is Wawa Day! The 61st anniversary of the chain means free coffee at all locations — and the opening of a new Wawa in Liberty Township, Ohio, the first in the state. Chloe Marklay, reporter at CBS affiliate WKRC 12 in Cincinnati, joins CBS News Philadelphia live from the red carpet and chats with Eagles fans waiting to experience the store.