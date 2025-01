Watson, a new Sherlock Holmes-inspired drama series, staring Morris Chestnut premieres on Sunday This Sunday night, Morris Chestnut stars as the iconic Dr. John Watson in the new Sherlock Holmes-inspired drama Watson. Shifting from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries, the series introduces a new kind of specialty “doc-tectives.” Here's a behind-the-scenes look. The series premiere of "Watson" airs after the AFC Championship game on CBS.