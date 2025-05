Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, to step down; announced at annual shareholders meeting Warren Buffett has announced he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year. The 94-year-old spoke at Berkshire's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday. Greg Abel is expected to take over, pending board approval. The announcement came as Buffett warned that the United States shouldn't use “trade as a weapon.”