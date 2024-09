Villanova University student sexually assaulted by rideshare driver | Digital Brief Police are investigating they say after a Villanova University student was raped by a rideshare driver on campus. While in Delaware County, state police are offering a $4K award for information leading to an arrest in connection with a shooting that led to a deadly car crash. Plus, we have an update on the SS United States. More on these stories in your Digital Brief for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.