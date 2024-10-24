Vice President Kamala Harris talks to CBS Philadelphia; Springsteen to headline concert in support We learned more details about some big-time star power coming to town to support Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Holden talked with the vice president on Thursday. For almost a week now, we've heard about a splashy campaign event for Harris featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Sources with knowledge of the event confirm to CBS News Philadelphia that this event will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Monday.