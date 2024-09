USPS unveils new stamp in Philadelphia celebrating 250th anniversary of First Continental Congress On this day, 250 years ago, the First Continental Congress met at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia. To celebrate, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new stamp outside Carpenters' Hall Thursday morning. The stamp art reflects the U.S. flag featuring a thin, red stripe decorated with 12 white stars. Each star represents a colony involved in the congress.