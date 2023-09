United Auto Workers go on strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis For the first time in U.S. history, the United Auto Workers are striking against the so called big three automakers at the same time. Overnight, workers went on strike at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford factory near Detroit, and a Stellantis jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3EH7928