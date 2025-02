Two Homestead at Mansfield homes destroyed by fire in New Jersey Two homes in Mansfield, Burlington County were destroyed by heavy flames early Wednesday morning. A house fire started around 1:30 a.m. along Wagon Wheel Circle in the Homestead at Mansfield neighborhood. The blaze then spread to the second home. Multiple nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The fire is now under control. Still no word on injuries or the cause.