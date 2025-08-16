Trump to meet with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Putin summit in Alaska | Digital Brief President Donald Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss an agreement "which would end the war" between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy and Trump will speak days after Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Alaska for talks with Trump. Jan Carabeo has your latest morning headlines with weather for the Philadelphia region from NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza.