Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories Tolls on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge and Betsy Ross Bridge have officially increased from $5 to $6 for passenger vehicles, TSA expects more than 17 million people to fly over the Labor Day weekend, and scattered showers could impact Sunday plans. These stories and more in your Digital Brief for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.