The Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon is underway! Volunteers are ready to answer your calls The Great Hall at our CBS Philadelphia studio is a happening place as the 15th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon is underway! Jim Donovan introduces you to the directors of the three Ronald McDonald Houses of Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware so you can hear more about where your donation goes and how critical it is to the operation of these homes away from home for kids undergoing treatments for rare diseases.