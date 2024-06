The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour comes to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly The Rolling Stones are in South Philadelphia Tuesday night as the legendary band's Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour comes to Lincoln Financial Field. Fans have been looking forward to the show for a while and have been counting down the days. They said the Stones are timeless and the band brings back memories for them and can’t believe they are still rocking the stage at their age.