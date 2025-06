“The Pub” is closing this summer in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey A longtime Camden County restaurant is closing its doors for the summer. The Pub in Pennsauken announced on its website and Facebook page. The restaurant said it will be closed from June 30 to Sept. 18 and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 19. The Pub was closed for about 10 weeks last year for repairs and upgrades. Ownership did not provide a reason for this temporary closure.