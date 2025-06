The Mines Spung Wildfire now 70% contained in Burlington County, New Jersey The wildfire burning in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County is now 70% contained. Chopper 3 was over what officials are calling the Mines Spung Wildfire in Shamong Township. It has scorched more than 5,500 acres. Officials said multiple roads in the area remain closed as a precaution. The cause of the fire is under investigation.