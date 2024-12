The Kopper Kettle Tavern in Feasterville closes permanently It's been a Bucks County mainstay for decades. But now the Kopper Kettle is closed for good. According to its website, the restaurant opened in 1973 inside an old house in Feasterville. It was best known for its generous portions and fried shrimp. In a post on social media, the owners thanked customers and employees for their support over the years.