Temple University bids $18 million for UArts Terra Hall building Temple University has made an $18 million bid to buy iconic Terra Hall from the bankrupted University of the Arts. School officials said they plan to make the academic building at Broad and Walnut the new home of its Center City campus. The lease at 1515 Market Street expires in 2027. Terra Hall is one of nine buildings for sale following the abrupt closure of UArts last June.