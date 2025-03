Tearful shoppers, music-lovers gather for Wanamaker Organ concert at Philadelphia Macy's The Wanamaker Organ is playing on the hour at the Grand Court in the Macy's in Center City, formerly Wanamaker's department store. Music-lovers and nostalgic Philadelphians are gathering to hear the organ play. Ross DiMattei spoke to folks about the bittersweet moment before the Macy's store closes.