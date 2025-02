SS United States expected to begin journey to Alabama on Presidents Day We have another update on the SS United States. If everything goes as planned, the ship will move from Pier 82 to 80 on Friday afternoon during high tide. Then on Monday, the SS United States will leave Pier 80 and begin the two-week journey to Mobile, Alabama. The historic ship, which was built in 1952, has been docked in Philly since 1996.