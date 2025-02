SS United States departures from South Philadelphia delayed again The journey of the SS United States to Florida to become an artificial reef has been delayed again. The ship was supposed to move from Pier 82 to Pier 80 Thursday evening around 8:30 before it travels out of South Philly. Apparently, there was a problem with the plan for tonight and that will push back Saturday's planned departure from Philadelphia. No word yet on how things may be rescheduled.